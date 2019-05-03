Packers sign three more draft picks

Getty Images

The Packers got first-round safety Darnell Savage under contract on Thursday and they’ve continued to sign members of their 2019 draft class on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed sixth-round cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, sixth-round running back Dexter Williams and seventh-round linebacker Ty Summers.

Hollman walked on at Toledo and got a scholarship heading into his sophomore season. He became a starter that year and recorded 113 tackles and two interceptions over his final three seasons.

Williams ran 158 times for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns at Notre Dame last season. Summers missed some time with injury in 2018, but was a four-year starter at TCU.

With four picks signed, the Packers have four more to go. They’ll have all their rookies in Green Bay for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.