Playing “who said it?” with Big Cat

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT Live often includes Barstool Big Cat as a co-host, which gives him a chance to chime in on some of the things that happened earlier in the week. This week, we opted for a different format for the week in review.

It went like this: I read a quote, and then Big Cat had to guess who said it.

Now the question is who’ll watch it? (And the right answer, obviously, is you.)

You will be able to watch plenty of other clips from the show, which will show up throughout the weekend. Then, come Monday, we’ll be back with a new edition of PFT Live. Which you should be watching and/or listening to every day.