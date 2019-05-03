Raiders sign 10 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Raiders have started signing members of their draft class with rookie minicamp getting underway on Friday and they’ve also announced 10 undrafted free agents signings.

The group includes wide receiver Keelan Doss, whose big numbers at UC-Davis had many people expecting him to get drafted at some point on the final day of the draft. He had 118 catches for 1,334 yards last year and 115 catches for 1,499 during the 2017 season.

Oakland drafted Hunter Renfrow in the fifth round after signing Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant to their revamped receiving corps.

The Raiders also signed Alabama guard Lester Cotton, Notre Dame linebacker Te’von Coney, Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold, Penn State linebacker Koa Farmer, UCLA tackle Andre James, Fordham cornerback Dylan Mabin, South Carolina Keisean Nixon, San Diego State tackle Tyler Roemer, and Louisville tackle Lukayus McNeil.