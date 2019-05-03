Raiders will play Trent Brown at right tackle

Getty Images

The Raiders signed Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million deal as a free agent after watching him play well at left tackle for the Patriots last season, but they won’t be putting him in the same spot on their offensive line.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that the team will play Brown at right tackle during the 2019 season. Oakland will keep 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller at left tackle after he started there during his rookie season.

Given the price they paid to get Brown, that move may raise some eyebrows. Brown does have a lot of experience at right tackle after playing the position during his time with the 49ers and he’ll still see some good pass rushers — Von Miller twice in the regular season, for example — despite not being on Derek Carr‘s blind side.

Gruden also said that the team will have a competition at left guard with Gabe Jackson set to join Brown on the right side of the line.