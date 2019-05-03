Raiders will play Trent Brown at right tackle

May 3, 2019
The Raiders signed Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million deal as a free agent after watching him play well at left tackle for the Patriots last season, but they won’t be putting him in the same spot on their offensive line.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that the team will play Brown at right tackle during the 2019 season. Oakland will keep 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller at left tackle after he started there during his rookie season.

Given the price they paid to get Brown, that move may raise some eyebrows. Brown does have a lot of experience at right tackle after playing the position during his time with the 49ers and he’ll still see some good pass rushers — Von Miller twice in the regular season, for example — despite not being on Derek Carr‘s blind side.

Gruden also said that the team will have a competition at left guard with Gabe Jackson set to join Brown on the right side of the line.

  1. If Brown plays as well for the Raiders as he did for the Pats he’ll be worth it to them.

  2. Damn -the highest paid offensive lineman in league history isn’t playing on the left?

  4. The guy is so big you could just tell him to stay in place and the rushers would still be late getting to the QB.

  5. there are two sides of the O-Line, and plays run both directions, and defenders come from both sides… sacks still come from the non-blind side.

  10. zonkerharris213 says:

    May 3, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Paying LT rates for a RT is a bad cap management.

    __________________

    Not bad cap management for to pay a RT that. This year alone Trent Brown at RT would still have to line up against JJ Watt, Joey Bosa(twice), Von Miller(twice), Danielle Hunter, Leonard Williams, Carlos Dunlap, Yannick Ngakoue, Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks in the same game.

  11. Who’ll play at OLT which is responsible for protecting Carr’s blindside? Both Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker (high 2018 high round draft busts) were awful last season.

  12. This is not good. It has Tua 2020 wrote all over it. It’s Tua’s
    blind side.

  13. LT are not as important as they were in the past. Defenses move guys around much more nowadays. Plus, Miller is too soft to go against stronger ends. He’s better suited at LT.

  14. Given the history of post-Patriots players good luck with that.
    Typically when the Pats trade someone or let them walk their next team is gonna have a bad time

  15. Lol, love all the h8r comments. Makes no difference if he is on the right or the left. Why do you care what he is getting paid? Our current left tackle is still on a rookie deal, so it matters not if Brown is left or right and what his salary is. Now if Colton Miller was on his next deal then it would be of concern. Love the h8rs just h8ing without even knowing the situation. LOL.

  16. If Brown is playing RT I think that says something about our 2nd year beast LT 😉

