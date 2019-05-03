Rashan Gary signs his rookie contract

AP

The Packers have both of their first-round picks under contract.

Safety Darnell Savage, the No. 21 pick last Thursday, was the first first-round pick in the league to sign a contract and No. 12 overall pick Rashan Gary became the second to do so. The Packers announced both signings along with those of four other picks with rookie minicamp opening on Friday.

Gary was a highly touted recruit to Michigan out of New Jersey and moved into the starting lineup during his final two seasons with the Wolverines. He had his share of big plays up front, but his production didn’t always match the athletic ability that helped land him in the top half of the first round.

Gary was a defensive lineman for Michigan, but there are plans to use him at outside linebacker with the Packers. There’s also been a report that he may need shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, but Gary said he’s fine after being drafted last week.

In addition to previously reported signings, the Packers also announced that fifth-round defensive lineman Kingsley Keke has signed a four-year deal. Keke had seven sacks for Texas A&M last season.