Ravens sign 17 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Ravens are rebuilding their offense around Lamar Jackson, and extending that effort to their undrafted rookie signings.

Among the 17 additions the team announced Friday was Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith, who was Jackson’s favorite target in college and workout partner this offseason.

Smith was a four-year starter at Louisville, and left in the top 10 in school history in both receptions and yards.

The Ravens also signed the following players: Inside linebacker Otaro Alaka, tackle Marcus Applefield, inside linebacker E.J. Ejiya, tight end Cole Herdman, outside linebacker Markus Jones, guard Patrick Mekari, wide receiver Sean Modster, defensive tackle Kalil Morris, outside linebacker Mike Onuoha, long snapper Matthew Orzech, tight end Charles Scarff, inside linebacker Silas Stewart, center C.J. Toogood, wide receiver Antoine Wesley, defensive tackle Gerald Willis, and safety Evan Worthington.