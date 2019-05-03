Ravens start signing draft picks

Getty Images

The Ravens have their rookies in town for a minicamp this weekend and they’ve used the occasion to start getting their draft picks under contract.

Defensive tackle Daylon Mack shared a picture of his contract signing on Twitter Friday. The fifth-rounder agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Mack began getting playing time as a freshman at Texas A&M and closed out his time with the Aggies by recording 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He’ll join Brandon Williams as an option in the middle of the defensive line for the Ravens.

The Ravens picked eight players during the draft and they’ll likely have some others under contract by the time minicamp is over.