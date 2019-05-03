Saints working out Sam Young

Getty Images

The Saints obviously are in the market for veteran offensive line help. In addition to offensive tackle Ulrick John, New Orleans also will work out offensive tackle Sam Young, a source tells PFT.

Young, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins. He played 12 games last season with one start, seeing 121 offensive snaps.

The Cowboys used a sixth-round pick on Young in 2010. He played two games his rookie season before moving on.

He also has played games for the Bills and Jaguars.

In his career, Young has appeared in 88 games with 21 starts.