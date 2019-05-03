Seahawks add 12 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Sehawks will have plenty of rookies hanging around.

In addition to an 11-man draft class (impressive for a team which started with four picks), the Seahawks added another dozen undrafted rookies Friday.

The team announced the signings of the following players: Quarterback Taryn Christion, tight end Mik’Quan Deane, wide receiver Terry Wright, safety Jalen Harvey, cornerback Derrek Thomas, cornerback Davante Davis, defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli, guard Demetrius Knox, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, tight end Justin Johnson, wide receiver Jazz Ferguson, and running back Adam Choice.

Christion is an interesting two-way quarterback prospect from South Dakota State. He was 33-11 as a starter, and finished with 13,050 yards of total offensive (including 1,515 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns). He’s the third quarterback on the roster at the moment, behind Russell Wilson and Paxton Lynch.