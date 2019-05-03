Seahawks want to keep Germain Ifedi long term

Getty Images

The Seahawks declined Germain Ifedi‘s fifth-year option. That doesn’t mean they don’t want him on their team long term.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday the Seahawks want Ifedi back, just not at the $10.35 million salary the fifth-year option would have cost them for 2018.

“Well, there’s a lot of factors,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and Sports Radio KJR. “We’re in the midst of trying to continue to fit the roster together and all that and the big demands, sometimes we can jump on it; sometimes we can’t. We love Germain. He’s grown with us. He’s become a solid football player and done a great job, started a ton of games for us and hanging in there and being tough about it. We’d love to have him. This is not an indication of anything. We like the guy and hope he’ll be with us for a long time.”

Ifedi played right guard as a rookie and has spent the past two seasons at right tackle. He’s started all 44 games he’s played since entering the league but has ranked among the most penalized with 33 flags called on him.