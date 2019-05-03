Stephen Jones not concerned about the pressure that comes from expectations

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that he expects the team to be better in 2019 than it was in 2018. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones feels the same way.

Appearing Thursday on the #PFTPM podcast, Stephen Jones agreed with Jerry’s assessment, and Stephen addressed the question of whether this puts too much pressure on his coaching staff and team.

“I don’t even think we have to say it,” Stephen Jones said. “I think our coaching staff knows it. I think our organization as a whole knows it. I know our players feel that way, you know, that we need to take this next step. We feel like we’ve got a good, young football team, a good nucleus. But also some frustration that we weren’t able to take that next step last year but sure feel like another year of experience with some of our younger guys, in particular Dak, improving hopefully our football team as a whole that we can take that next step. And I don’t think Jerry saying it is any revelation to anybody. I think everybody puts that on themselves.”

Jerry Jones also addressed the looming changes to the offense, and Stephen Jones hinted that there may be different looks aimed at keeping defenses on their heels.

“I think the biggest thing is marrying everything up, so that we’re a little harder to diagnose when we snap the ball,” Stephen Jones said.

That’s a not-so-subtle indictment regarding the ease with which defensive had diagnosed them in the past. While it’s good that they’re realizing the issue now, it’s strange they didn’t spot it sooner.

It’s definitely something that everyone will be paying attention to in the future.