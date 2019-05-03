Tom Brady adds late-night TV vandalism to his offseason schedule

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s still accurate — whether describing his own financial situation or joining in a late-night television feud.

The Patriots quarterback was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, answering questions from a non-football interviewer.

As many non-football interviewers are mystified by, Kimmel asked Brady about being relatively low-paid (17th in annual value) despite having so many Super Bowl rings.

“That’s a good question. That’s usually, when I don’t want to answer a question, I always say, ‘That’s a good question,'” Brady said. “I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife makes a lot of money.

“I’m a little smarter than you think. Actually, it’s a salary cap. You can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others. And for a competitive advantage standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me.”

Having model Gisele Bundchen able to pay the mortgage has certainly helped the Patriots remain competitive over the years, along with Brady being good at playing football.

He’s been working out on his own at UCLA during his offseason, and showed that he can still hit a particular spot during a skit with Kimmel and his arch-enemy Matt Damon.