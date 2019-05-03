Trace McSorley: I want to provide value any way I can

Getty Images

During an appearance on PFT Live this week, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said that the team sees sixth-round pick Trace McSorley as being able to do many things for the team.

McSorley played quarterback at Penn State, but DeCosta said he “fits our defense, he fits our offense, he fits special teams” when discussing the role he sees for the rookie. Others have had similar thoughts about McSorley’s versatility, but McSorley balked at working out as anything but a quarterback during the Scouting Combine.

When the topic came up again at rookie minicamp on Friday, McSorley was more open-minded about trying out new positions.

“One of the things I want to do here is provide value for anything the coaching staff needs me to do,” McSorley said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Wherever I can fit in and help this team win games, that’s my mentality.”

The Saints found several ways to use Taysom Hill last season and the Ravens aren’t the only team open to seeing if they can do something similar to get more out of a backup quarterback. If those efforts are successful, we’ll likely see the trend spread even further in the future.