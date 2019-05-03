Trey Flowers trying to be a more vocal leader

Getty Images

The Lions made defensive end Trey Flowers an offer he couldn’t refuse in free agency and accepting that deal comes with some new expectations for Flowers.

He’s coming from a team filled with recognizable players and veteran leaders in New England to one trying to establish a consistent pattern of success in Detroit and the Lions will be counting on Flowers to help bring that about on the field. On Thursday, Flowers said he is also trying to be more vocal off of the field in order to provide the kind of leadership he thinks comes with the contract.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a challenge, but it’s understood and expected obviously,” Flowers said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I might have to step outside my comfort level a little bit just to get to know guys and guys get to know me. But it is what it is. Anytime you come to a new environment that’s expected. You’ve got to branch out, get to know guys, talk and fellowship with guys. … I guess I’d rather be quiet or whatever, but I don’t mind talking.”

It may take some time for Flowers to adapt to that new approach in the locker room, but the Lions will be happy to wait as long as his play on the field speaks volumes.