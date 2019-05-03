Vikings sign sixth-rounder Armon Watts

Getty Images

The Vikings got eight draft picks under contract on Thursday and they added another one on Friday afternoon.

The team announced that sixth-round defensive tackle Armon Watts agreed to his four-year rookie deal. That leaves three draft picks unsigned from their 12-player class.

Watts played sparingly at Arkansas before taking on a bigger role in his final season with the Razorbacks. He led the team with seven sacks and three forced fumbles and also recorded 49 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss last year.

Watts was the only defensive lineman that Minnesota drafted last week. He’ll compete with the likes of Shamar Stephen, Linval Joseph, Jalyn Holmes and Jaleel Johnson for snaps on the interior of the line.