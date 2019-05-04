Bills’ former CFL star Duke Williams: I can play in the NFL, if I stay out of trouble

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Duke Williams knows he’s running out of chances as a football player.

Williams was kicked off the team at Auburn after a bar brawl that saw him punch four people, but he was able to revive his football career in the Canadian Football League and led the league with 1,579 receiving yards last year. That got the Bills’ attention, and they signed him in January.

Williams told the Buffalo News he knows he’s going to have to prove himself off the field just as much as on the field.

“I can’t make nobody sign me. I can’t make nobody put me on the field,” Williams said. “I have to earn that, as a man. I have to do my part off the field. I know I can play football, but can I stay out of trouble? I got kicked out of Auburn, so that cloud’s still over my head. It’s going to always be there. I know that. But these last two years I proved to every team in the NFL and every team in the CFL that I’m not the guy that they labeled me at Auburn. We all make mistakes, but we learn from them. Nobody’s perfect. Auburn knows that. They know I’m not the bad guy. But I still made a mistake that night that cost me my future, that caused me to get kicked out of school, that caused my team distractions. But at the end of the day, they know what type of guy I am. Me punching four people in a bar — that’s not me.”

Williams will get a chance in Buffalo to show who he really is. It may be his final chance.