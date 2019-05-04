Bobby Wagner “preparing like this is my last year” in Seattle

Getty Images

The track record for Seahawks players negotiating their own deals with the team isn’t a good one.

But linebacker Bobby Wagner has said all the right things about wanting to stay, in the situation where Richard Sherman and Russell Okung found themselves as former Seahawks.

Wagner told Omar Ruiz of NFL Network that he hasn’t yet opened serious negotiations on a new deal.

“I want to retire a Seahawk, but I understand it’s a business,” Wagner said. “I’m preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk. If it is, I want to make sure I go out with a bang and make sure I give the city something to remember.”

The 28-year-old Wagner is entering the final year of his deal, and working something out will be easier with Frank Clark out of the way. But until he actually works out a deal, it’s reasonable to wonder if he will.