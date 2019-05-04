Chiefs give six-figure guarantee to undrafted receiver Jamal Custis

Getty Images

For some players, it’s better not to be drafted than to be selected late in the draft. Former Syracuse receiver Jamal Custis is one such player.

Custis, an undrafted rookie, was guaranteed more than $100,000 when he signed with the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Chiefs badly want to find receivers who can make big plays, and Custis averaged 17.8 yards per catch last year, and so they spent what it took to keep him from signing somewhere else.

If Custis had been drafted in the seventh round, he wouldn’t have had any options. Seventh-round picks have no choice but to sign the contract that goes with their draft slot, and players chosen late in the seventh round typically get a guarantee of about $75,000.

As one of the top undrafted players, Custis was presumably getting calls well before the end of the draft from teams offering him big guarantees. He was probably hoping he wouldn’t be drafted.