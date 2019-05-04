Chiefs sign two-thirds of their draft class

Getty Images

The Chiefs took care of a large chunk of paperwork Saturday, signing four draft picks and 17 undrafted rookies prior to their minicamp.

The team announced deals with second-round wide receiver Mecole Hardman, sixth-round defensive back Rashad Fenton and running back Darwin Thompson, and seventh-round guard Nick Allegretti.

Hardman may be the most interesting of their picks, as the speedy receiver-returner from Georgia stands arrived as news was breaking about Tyreek Hill‘s status, which remains up in the air while local police and league investigations of allegations of child abuse continue.

That leaves just two unsigned picks, second-round defensive back Juan Thornhill and third-round defensive lineman Khalen Saunders.

They also signed the following undrafted rookies: Tackle Dino Boyd, defensive back Jalin Burrell, wide receiver Jamal Custis, wide receiver Felton Davis, defensive back Mark Fields, punter Jack Fox, linebacker Darius Harris, linebacker Gary Johnson, wide receiver Jamire Jordan, wide receiver Andre Lindsey, quarterback T.J. Linta, defensive back Dakari Monroe, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, wide receiver Cody Thompson, defensive end Tim Ward, and running back James Williams.