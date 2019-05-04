Daniel Jones’ goal: “Win multiple Super Bowls, like Eli”

AP

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones realizes he has big shoes to fill.

Jones, the heir apparent to Eli Manning, said that for his tenure in New York to be a success, he’ll have to do what Manning did, and win more than one Super Bowl.

“I think the goal is certainly to win Super Bowls,’’ Jones said. “There’s no doubt about it, that’s the goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, like Eli has.’’

Jones said Manning has been welcoming, and Jones wants to learn everything he can from Manning.

“To me it’s just watching him every day and learning from what he does every day,’’ Jones said. “How he carries himself, how he prepares every week. Just being able to watch that and learn from that is an awesome opportunity.’’

Given the public reception to the Jones pick, it is safe to say more people are not expecting Jones to win multiple Super Bowls. But Jones has his sights set on a big goal.