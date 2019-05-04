Daniel Jones’ goal: “Win multiple Super Bowls, like Eli”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2019, 8:38 AM EDT
Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones realizes he has big shoes to fill.

Jones, the heir apparent to Eli Manning, said that for his tenure in New York to be a success, he’ll have to do what Manning did, and win more than one Super Bowl.

“I think the goal is certainly to win Super Bowls,’’ Jones said. “There’s no doubt about it, that’s the goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, like Eli has.’’

Jones said Manning has been welcoming, and Jones wants to learn everything he can from Manning.

“To me it’s just watching him every day and learning from what he does every day,’’ Jones said. “How he carries himself, how he prepares every week. Just being able to watch that and learn from that is an awesome opportunity.’’

Given the public reception to the Jones pick, it is safe to say more people are not expecting Jones to win multiple Super Bowls. But Jones has his sights set on a big goal.

16 responses to “Daniel Jones’ goal: “Win multiple Super Bowls, like Eli”

  1. The delusion is strong with this one.

    Daniel Jones had a 17 win – 19 loss record at duke (in the weak acc).

  2. Actually, Eli didn’t win those Superbowl more like Tom Coughlin and their awesome defensive line. Eli was just there to reap the rewards.

  5. You don’t want to win them like Eli did – both those years were (as usual) totally inconsistent. 2007 won it thanks to a blindly thrown helmet catch, 2011 won it thanks to Pats having no right to be there being so banged up they were playing WRs as secondaries, and even then Giants were helped by a huge phantom DPI and further helped by refs ignoring a blatant DPI on Welker, and helped again when Welker dropped a gimmie, to eke the G-men to a 4pt win. That, and a usually very good Giants D, explain why Eli (and his 84.1 career passer rating) has 2 SB wins – all his other seasons were either total failures or embarrassing one-&dones.

  6. Be very, very careful with what you say, Mr. Jones. The NY media is heartless.

  10. LOL at all these “No, you don’t want to win them like Eli.”

    Who the eff cares how you win them as long as you win them?

  12. It’s pretty creepy how Daniel Jones seems to be so tied-into the Manning family. I can’t say I blame him – if you want to be an NFL QB, that’s a great connection. Still – weird.

  13. He should start with not being a complete bust before moving on to anything else. Baby steps….

  15. Wow, lots of jealous people here secretly wanting Eli as their QB. I love it! Go Big Blue!

    And for all the haters, we accept new fans.

  16. tylawspick6 says:
    May 4, 2019 at 8:58 am
    you mean close your eyes and throw the ball up in the air for grabs and hope the other team is cheated by Goodell via John Mara?

    Hey not every quarterback can have the Tuck Rule, Adam Vinatieri, Belichick’s defense, Seattle at the goal line or Atlanta’s second half game plan there to bail them out.

