Joe Horn Jr. gets a chance to win an NFL job

Getty Images

If anyone saw a cellphone under one of the goalposts at the Ravens’ practice facility on Saturday, there was a good reason for that.

Joe Horn Jr., the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, is participating in Baltimore’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

“Joe Horn Jr. looked really good,” coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday’s practice, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I guess the thing that struck me about him was he looked like Joe Horn.”

Joe Horn Jr. didn’t perform like Joe Horn while at Missouri Western. Horn Jr. caught only 15 passes for 246 yards and no touchdowns in the Division II program last season.

“His son looks like him — quick, fast, really good hands, in and out of breaks,” Harbaugh said. “You can tell he’s worked with his dad a lot on technique. I just thought he looked excellent.”

Looking excellent and getting a job are two different things. Horn Jr. has yet to be signed to the 90-man offseason roster.

Joe Horn Sr. was a solid player during an 11-year career, generating 603 catches for 8,744 yards and 58 touchdowns. He’s perhaps best known for retrieving a phone from under the goal post during a game in 2003, a move that was reprised last season by Saints receiver Michael Thomas.