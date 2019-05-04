Malcolm Jenkins is not volunteering to work out, for a change

Getty Images

This is your regular reminder that offseason workouts are voluntary, and that players don’t have to be there.

But when they’ve always shown up in the past and then suddenly don’t, it’s hard to not ask why.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, veteran Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins hasn’t been in attendance this offseason, which is strange because he has always been a regular.

He’s reportedly in Philadelphia, but choosing to work out on his own. Neither he nor his agent would comment on the absence.

But with the ice broken on safeties getting new deals this offseason, it’s worth wondering if it’s related to his contract. He has two years left on the four-year, $35 million extension he signed three years ago. He’s scheduled to make $8.35 million this year and $7.85 million next year. That’s not bad, but when younger safeties are getting $14 million a year deals, it’s easy to imagine him feeling underpaid.

Even though he’s 31, Jenkins is still playing at a high level, and his leadership and positional versatility adds value for the Eagles as well. They may not want to adjust a contract with two years left on it, but they’d also struggle to replace such an important part.

Again, we don’t know that the contract has anything to do with his absence, but it remains unusual for Jenkins to not be there.