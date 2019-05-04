New Browns kicker got his “moxie” from Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

Browns kicker Austin Seibert, a fifth-round pick last Saturday, comes to Cleveland ready to do what he needs to do to help the team win games. And his attitude comes in part from the guy who was his quarterback in college — and who is his quarterback now.

“I got a lot of that moxie and competitiveness from Baker [Mayfield], just being around him, because we were together for three years at Oklahoma,” Seibert said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Learning how he carries himself on the field, I want to do that, too. I want my teammates to believe in me.”

That’s big talk from a kicker. But Seibert doesn’t see himself as a kicker.

“I’m a football player who kicks,” Seibert said.

He’s also a football player who kicks, and who got drafted to kick. Although the position entails a supply that far outweighs demand, kickers who can excel at the next level are hard to find. And guys like that can make the difference in just enough games to make the difference between playoffs and no playoffs, bye and no bye, home-field advantage and no home-field advantage, Super Bowl and no Super Bowl.

If Seibert wants his teammates to believe in him, that’s how to get there. Make kicks. Especially big kicks, in big spots.