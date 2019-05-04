Pete Carroll is very impressed with D.K. Metcalf’s catch radius

AP

The Seahawks ended receiver D.K. Metcalf’s unexpected (by some) slide by trading up and making him the last pick in round two. Eight days later, the Seahawks are very happy with what they’ve gotten in Metcalf.

“I mean, he’s big and he’s fast,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday after Metcalf’s debut at rookie minicamp. “[H]is catching range was exhibited today for a start. And you know, we’ve got to figure it out, figure out where it is, maybe even more unique than we thought coming in. So we just develop it as we go. But big and really fast and the catching range was really obvious today.”

Carroll also has notice that Metcalf has great feet, despite his size.

“You know, sometimes the bigger guys, the feet just don’t move as quick,” Carroll said. “His feet were really, really lightning quick and it showed it out here today already. So that means that the potential is there to make him an excellent releaser. He’s already going to be really strong and using his hands, getting off the ball, but to have that combination, when we get a chance to tie it all together, it should be a really good package.

Carroll hasn’t ruled out playing Metcalf inside, even though he’s generally regarded as an outside receiver.

“There’ll be times to do that,” Carroll said. “Our guys, we are multiple scheme with those guys and move them around for plays and different situations and stuff. We’ll see and learn that. We have not seen him [on the insider] at all, you know, coming up to this point and we’re going to start him where we know that he can fit right now. But yeah, we’re wired up and everything and we’ll see. We’ll certainly want to take advantage of it.”

However it plays out, Carroll knows it’s time for Metcalf to prove what he can do.

“You know, there’s never been a guy that ran any faster that was that big and strong at the Combine,” Carroll said. “So he’s got all those things behind him. Now he’s got to go fight and figure out how to play football.”

If he figures it out, plenty of teams will regret letting Metcalf drop as far as he did.