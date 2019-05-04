Quinten Rollins trying out for Bears

Getty Images

Quinten Rollins has not played a game since 2017. He was with two teams last season but couldn’t stick with either the Packers or the Cardinals for long.

He is getting another chance with the Bears.

Rollins, 26, is trying out with Chicago’s rookies during their minicamp, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Quarterback Peter Pujals, quarterback Austin Allen, offensive guard Jordan McCray, defensive lineman Will Clarke and receiver Jonah Trinnaman also are rookie minicamp invitees working for a contract.

Rollins appeared in 33 games with 15 starts with the Packers after they made him a second-round choice in 2015.

He has 85 tackles in his career with three interceptions and 16 pass breakups.