Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding

Getty Images

When Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was stretchered off the field with a severe spinal cord injury on December 4, 2017, there were fears that he would never walk again. On Friday night, Shazier showed off perhaps the most important step in his remarkable recovery.

Shazier got married on Friday, and video shows him dancing with his bride at the reception, moving around on the dance floor gracefully and not giving any hint that he had previously been paralyzed.

The Steelers have placed Shazier on the reserve/physically unable to perform list for this season, and they’ve said there is no chance he will be able to play in 2019. But Shazier says his ultimate goal is to play football again, and seeing video like that from his wedding makes it hard to doubt him.

It’s a tribute to modern medicine and Shazier’s hard work that he has reached the point where he can celebrate his marriage on his own terms.