Sheldrick Redwine hopes to continue honoring Sean Taylor

Getty Images

As a young boy, Sheldrick Redwine had Sean Taylor’s autograph given to him second hand. He still has it.

Taylor was shot and killed a few years later, and Redwine made it a point to honor his childhood idol. He went to the University of Miami, like Taylor. He plays safety, like Taylor. And, two years ago, Redwine asked Taylor’s father to train him, like Taylor.

Pete Taylor trained Sean and now privately trains other young players in South Florida.

“It’s a therapy,’’ Pete Taylor told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “To watch these other kids grow and get better, that’s all that counts. When you see the kids do great, you know it’s worth it. When you see it clicking for another kid and they succeed, you think, ‘well maybe it wasn’t all a mistake. Maybe it was destiny.’”

The Browns made Redwine a fourth-round draft pick, three rounds later than Taylor went and to a different team. But Redwine hopes to accomplish what Taylor did in four short seasons in Washington.

“I taped my fingers and stuff going out to practice just trying to be like him a little bit,’’ Redwine said. “You say that name at Miami, everybody knows who you’re talking about. Just seeing how he played, he played the game reckless, but he played it between the snaps also. He [had] an aggressive nature. I feel like I have that about myself, too.”