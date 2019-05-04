Trace McSorley becomes fifth Ravens draft pick to sign

Getty Images

The Ravens announced Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley signed his four-year rookie deal Saturday.

McSorley, a sixth-round pick, becomes the fifth player in Baltimore’s 2019 draft class to sign.

Cornerback Iman Marshall, running back Justice Hill, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and guard Ben Powers signed Friday.

The team’s only unsigned rookies are the Ravens’ top three choices — receiver Marquise “Hollywood’’ Brown, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and receiver Miles Boykin.

McSorley will compete for a backup quarterback spot behind Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III, but McSorley also could earn a roster spot on special teams and as a situational offensive player. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has mentioned McSorley filling a similar role to that of backup quarterback Taysom Hill in New Orleans.

“One of the things that I want to do here is just provide value for anything that the coaching staff needs me to do or coach Harbaugh asks me,” McSorley said, via the team website. “Wherever I can fit in and help this team win games and be able to compete at the highest level, I think that’s kind of my mentality and that’s what I want to do. I’m definitely excited to try and see what else I can do out there and get on the field anywhere I can.”