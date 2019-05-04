Vikings used $75,000 bonus to keep receiver Jeff Badet from the Jets

Getty Images

The Vikings don’t have a clear-cut No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Jeff Badet possibly could be that guy.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that, earlier this year, the Vikings gave Badet a $75,000 signing bonus to keep the 2018 practice-squad player away from the Jets. That would seem to suggest that Badet has an inside track at a 53-man roster spot. The question is whether he has an inside track to the first spot on the depth chart behind Diggs and Thielen.

Badet told Tomasson that the Vikings “let out a little bit” of cash to keep Badet from joining the Jets, who wanted someone who could match the speed and skill of Robby Anderson. Badet was prepared to make the jump, until the Vikings stepped up.

Now, Badet says he’s ready to step up.

“Night and day,’’ Badet said regarding the difference between last year and this year. “My confidence level is up. I got a chance to go against Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and [Mackensie Alexander] every day on the practice squad.”

Badet attended Friday’s rookie minicamp practice, but he has a groin injury. He’s expected to be ready to go with OTAs commence on May 21.

After three years at Kentucky, Badet transferred to Oklahoma, because he wanted to play with Baker Mayfield. Uninvited to the Scouting Combine, Badet ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds at the Oklahoma Pro Day in 2018.

Badet has said he’s the fastest guy on the Vikings. Of course, that only takes a player so far. After all, Troy Williamson was fast, too.