Which quarterbacks most need the Belichick treatment?

Getty Images

Martellus Bennett became the latest former Patriot to peel back the curtain regarding the extent to which coach Bill Belichick gives the business to quarterback Tom Brady. Which provided the impetus for a PFT Live draft on Friday.

Which NFL quarterbacks would most benefit from being treated that same way?

Big Cat and I went back and forth on the subject, three rounds each. As usual, Big Cat found a way to stress fracture the rules, while also finding a way to mess with me.

Check if out below, and stay tuned all weekend for clips from last week’s editions of PFT Live and #PFTPM.