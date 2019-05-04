Which quarterbacks most need the Belichick treatment?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Martellus Bennett became the latest former Patriot to peel back the curtain regarding the extent to which coach Bill Belichick gives the business to quarterback Tom Brady. Which provided the impetus for a PFT Live draft on Friday.

Which NFL quarterbacks would most benefit from being treated that same way?

Big Cat and I went back and forth on the subject, three rounds each. As usual, Big Cat found a way to stress fracture the rules, while also finding a way to mess with me.

Check if out below, and stay tuned all weekend for clips from last week’s editions of PFT Live and #PFTPM.

7 responses to “Which quarterbacks most need the Belichick treatment?

    Philip Rivers needs the Parcells (not Belichick) treatment with respects to the quarterback position not being handled with kid gloves. His playoff performances are atrocious. I also wonder in Andrew Luck would not benefit from this? Time will tell if the “players coach” Reich can get it done with Luck in the playoffs.

  3. polksaladandy says:

    That fat guy in Pittsburgh. What’s his name? I used to see him in the playoffs.

    I think that’s more of a function of the coach instead of the players. Speaking of which, his coach could use some Belichick treatment.

    The only problem with the Belichick treatment is the mentality of players these days. They are all about “me” and if a coach were to do that to them they would pout and whine and get the coach fired. There’s probably only a handful of guys who could forget about their ego and take that kind of coaching. I think Philip Rivers could although he doesn’t need it. I think Blake Bortles could have benefitted from it but he could have regressed even further. So many QBs now have such fragile egos I don’t think it would help them. It takes a certain guy of kind to put up with it.

  4. Whatever Belichick says to Brady when they’re in the presence of other players is meant for the benefit of the other players. Belichick and Brady are on the same wave length. You can’t demand perfection from others if you don’t demand it for your best player. Nobody demands more of themselves than Brady. That’s why he prepares so well and knows what the defense is going to do before every snap. That’s not a Belichick thing, that’s a Brady thing.

  5. The Belichick treatment sounds cool to guys who want to see someone get chewed out, but the truth is no one cares how a guy is treated by his coach as long as he wins. I don’t care how A-Rod is treated, put into a baby crib every night and asked who’s been a good boy, absolutely destroyed on a daily basis and made to feel utterly worthless, anything in between. Don’t care. Are you winning? Do more of that. Are you losing? Do something else.

  6. Send him Dak Prescott. Prescott has the intangibles, poor pocket discipline and horrible read progressionz.footwork is non existent. Could become great

