49ers sign RB Austin Walter after tryout

Getty Images

The 49ers went into their rookie minicamp with one open spot on their 90-man roster and they filled it with a player who took part in the camp on a tryout basis.

Running back Austin Walter impressed the team enough to stick around into the next phase of offseason work. Walter broke the word on Instagram and thanked the team for “giving me this opportunity that’s not given to most people and I promise to make the most out of it.”

Walter spent the last four years at Rice and left school with 345 carries, 1,744 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 525 yards and posted an average of 27.3 yards per kickoff return during his final year in school.

The 49ers didn’t draft any running backs to join a group that features Matt Breida, Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert.