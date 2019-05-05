Bears cut two of their four kickers

Getty Images

As the Bears desperately attempt to upgrade at kicker, they’re paring down the roster.

After wrapping up a rookie minicamp at which the kicking competition was the most-watched event, the Bears released two kickers, Redford Jones and John Baron.

That leaves two other kickers, Elliott Fry and Chris Blewitt, as the only ones currently on the 90-player roster.

Four other kickers — Justin Yoon, Spencer Evans, Emmit Carpenter, and Casey Bednarski — tried out for the team last week, but none has made it to the active roster.

After the Bears’ postseason ended with a Cody Parkey missed field goal in their loss to the Eagles, the Bears got rid of Parkey and looked to improve by bringing in a bunch of legs and giving them all a look. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bears bring in another kicker before training camp, but for now, it’s down to Fry and Blewitt.