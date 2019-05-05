Browns sign three players who tried out with rookies

Getty Images

The Browns signed three of the 34 players who tried out during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Cleveland agreed to terms with Miami cornerback Jhavonte Dean, Miami running back Trayone Gray (pictured) and Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal reports.

Dean stood out during the first day of the minicamp with an interception and a pass breakup, per Ulrich, but the Browns drafted cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Donnie Lewis Jr. and added Jermaine Ponder as an undrafted free agent.

The Browns now have eight former University of Miami players on their roster.