Colts add four after rookie minicamp, but not Chad Kelly

The Colts took advantage of their free look at some rookies this weekend, and found a few they liked.

The team announced the addition of four undrafted rookies who stood out in their minicamp.

The signings were: Kicker Cole Hedlund, defensive tackle Sterling Shippy, cornerback Shakial Taylor, and linebacker Tre Thomas.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived kicker Clayton Hatfield, cornerback Chris Rayford, and defensive end Anthony Winbush.

Of course, that announcement suggests they did not feel like keeping quarterback Chad Kelly, at least not yet. The former Broncos seventh-rounder was also in camp on a tryout basis this weekend.