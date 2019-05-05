DK Metcalf “amazed” and “kind of shocked” to get a call from Russell Wilson

AP

For players who enter the NFL, one of the biggest adjustments comes from becoming teammates with established NFL players. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf found that out after arriving in Seattle via round two.

Metcalf got a FaceTime call from his new quarterback, Russell Wilson.

“I was amazed, kind of shocked,” Metcalf told reporters on Saturday. “But I had to realize that was my teammate and I wasn’t a fan anymore.”

Still, Metcalf wisely opted for deference in his first communication with Wilson.

“I just listened to what he had to say,” Metcalf said. “He just said he was excited to have me and just time to get to work.”

Metcalf has gotten to work at the team’s rookie minicamp. Sooner than later, he’ll be on the field with Wilson and the rest of the offense, running routes and catching passes from a guy who may be throwing the ball down the field more than ever, as the Seahawks try to justify his $35 million per year contract.