The Giants found some keepers in this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced the signing of defensive back Tenny Adewusi, punter Ryan Anderson, and defensive end Alex Jenkins.

All three were in minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend.

They also placed defensive end Nate Harvey on injured reserve. He was injured on the first day of minicamp, and was spotted on crutches yesterday. He was signed as an undrafted rookie from East Carolina.