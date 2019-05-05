Kentucky Derby outcome ramps up debate over replay in sports

Posted by Mike Florio on May 5, 2019
Over the years, those who have railed against replay have argued that sports must tolerate some degree of human error. That debate has received a boost from an apparent equine error.

For the first time in 145 runnings of the Kentuky Kentucky Derby, officials disqualified the winner due to a foul that few understand, but that was significant enough to flip the outcome from a 9-2 favorite to a 65-1 underdog. Most of the prior runnings lacked the benefit of multiple angles of high-definition video evidence that would have revealed the kind of subtle rump bump that can get a horse tapped on the shoulder. Today, the things that did and didn’t happen during a race (and every other sporting event) can be seen and scrutinized, and decisions can be adjusted.

The availability of a vehicle for fixing problems not spotted in real time should be celebrated, not castigated. But the “get replay off my lawn” crowd has seized on Saturday’s stunning reversal as proof that the reliance on video review is ruining sport. It’s a strange hill to die on, given that it rests on the idea that bad calls are OK.

They’re not OK, especially with legalized gambling spreading quickly from coast to coast. As more and more Americans wager hard-earned money on the outcome of sporting events, the outcome must be as pure and reliable as possible.

No one is arguing that the rules didn’t require the disqualification of Maximum Security, probably because few understand the rules (including the horses). The argument apparently flows from the notion that some would rather have a wrong answer immediately than the right answer eventually.

Those with money regularly riding on the final outcomes of sporting events should prefer the right answer. They deserve the right answer. And if they don’t get the right answer, Congress eventually will implement the kind of regulatory agency that will ensure that they’ll get the right answer.

Many will scoff at the idea of a Federal Wagering Commission (or whatever name they’d give it). But the SEC has for decades promoted fairness in the legalized gambling that is the buying and selling of stock, and it won’t take many gambling controversies to get Congress to do the same thing with betting on sports.

Reliance on replay review to fix mistakes will go a long way toward further complicating football, baseball, basketball, hockey, horse racing, etc. by adding a layer and level of oversight that will expand, not reduce, the instances in which technology is relied upon to get calls right. Which actually could be a good thing, but only if you like your sporting events to be won by the ones who deserve to win.

14 responses to “Kentucky Derby outcome ramps up debate over replay in sports

  2. Most people are fine with replaying outcomes, i.e. touchdown, fumble, baseball fair or foul, soccer/hockey goal or no goal, etc.

    What we don’t want is high definition replays on every aspect, of every play, for every possible foul/infraction. Part of sports is gamesmanship, from a catcher framing a pitch, to an offensive lineman hiding a hold by keeping his arms/hands inside the chest, to a DB getting away with PI by subtle hand and body placement.

    That is all part of sports.

  3. I think the Kentucky Derby ruling will actually make gamblers feel better about wagering their hard earned money, since the horse that tried pushing the limit got caught. The big money horse gamblers know more about horse racing than the average Joe, so the cheating was clear. That ruling will be great for the jockey’s room. Now, riding skills will be more prominent that deftness in cheating. Love it! The best horse, or the best team should always win, and replay has been awesome for every sport. Not perfect, but just awesome.

  4. Both the Eagles’ illegal formation on their “Philly Special” and their total mugging of Gronk and Hogan on the Pats’ final Hail Mary were clearly visible from every angle of replay. Or 2009 where Pats made a 4th & 2 but it was deliberately marked short to let Peyton’s Colts win again. Or the Pats-Giants SB where refs gifted a deep ball phantom DPI but ignored a blatant one on Welker on a deep pass – a 14pt differential in a close game. The problem isn’t replay, it’s deliberating ignoring rules to stop the Patriots’ Dynasty winning too often.

    Or changing the rules every time the Pats win in spite of refs/NFL ignoring existing rules:
    1) changing contact rules to allow Peyton’s Colts to finally get past the Pats’ physical D.
    2) changing subbing rules as Ravens didn’t see the Pats lineup even though ref told them.
    3) changing catch rule in March 2018 to allow a TD where the catcher doesn’t hold onto the ball, doesn’t fully control it going across the line and allows it to bounce on the ground! (i.e. everything a 5yr old would tell you means it isn’t a catch) – all because Steelers’ Jessie James couldn’t score a TD doing this in wk15 2017, which meant Pats beat them yet again.

  5. I don’t think that many people are opposed to the concept of replay, and getting calls right. It’s when the games are slowed to an interminable length, and become almost unwatchable that the problem arises.
    Maybe increasing technology helps speed the process, or as someone I read pointed out, establish a 15-second time limit for officials to review, and either uphold or reverse a call. If it can’t be done within that time frame, then there was likely not enough visible evidence to change the call on the field, ice, track, etc. This would not unduly disrupt games, and would likely satisfy just about every reasonable person.

  6. Lets wait till tomorrow before really discussing this situation. Tomorrow is when Peter Kings turns in his long awaited weekly column. For sure he will address it from I think, I think to Newman. Remember, by tomorrow he will be an expert on the Kentucky Derby, how it impacts the NFL, Bruce Arians view of the Derby as he wears a goofy cap, and Tom Brady’s and Von Miller’s view from Churchill Downs.

  8. Imagine the outcry had the 65:1 horse won and was disqualified allowing the 9/2 horse to win. The payouts would have been considerably less. By the letter of the law/rules, the correct decision was made, but clearly the best horse is not the winner of the Derby today.

  9. I didn’t watch the Derby, so I can’t comment on that particular instance. The question here is whether or not the action which is being penalized affects the outcome. For example, calling holding on a player on the opposite side of the field from where the play was being run is just a gift to the other team. Using replay to discover every such illegal action is not adding fairness to the game.

  10. >>The availability of a vehicle for fixing problems not spotted in real time should be celebrated, not castigated

    Except it creates as many problems as it fixes.
    If it catches an obviously blown call/missed foul, then thats good.

    But if it causes a panel of refs to argue about whether some very small action is a foul or not then it detracts from the event.

    Replays are only good on missed obvious calls, not on subjective ticky tack calls.

    They are fine in a race in identifying who crossed the line.

  11. The interference was plainly visible during the race, It was just a question if the stewards were going to DQ! The concerns of gamblers should be the Last thing on the minds of those reviewing the play!

  12. Replay in this instance cannot provide the answer. No one disagrees with the visual, neither does anyone disagree with the interpretation of the rule. The disagreement lies with the application of the rule to the visual evidence.

  13. I have always disliked the idea of “playoff hockey” or “playoff basketball” where officials swallow their whistles and people say ‘let the players decide the games’.

    Failing to call existing violations of the rules because it is a big game is ludicrous. It improperly affects the outcome and penalizes the teams/players who are playing by the rules.

    Anyone who doesn’t think the violation in the Kentucky Derby should be called should also believe that the missed pass interference in the New Orleans game was just ‘letting them play!’

  14. And then we have the recent play in the Bruins/Columbus series in the NHL where a puck clearly went out of bounds and the linesmen said they didn’t see it. When the replay was shoe it clearly showed the puck hitting the net, but play was allowed to continue and Columbus scored a goal which was allowed to stand. The explanation of why was even stranger than what happened with the replay.

