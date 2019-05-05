Matt Nagy not sure how many kickers Bears will keep around

Getty Images

The Bears wrapped up their rookie minicamp on Sunday, but it does not appear that they moved much closer to solving their kicker conundrum.

Head coach Matt Nagy said after Sunday’s practice, via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, that he wasn’t sure if the team would keep two, three or four kickers on the roster as the offseason continues.

The team currently has four kickers — Elliott Fry, John Baron, Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt — on the roster. Four others — Justin Yoon, Spencer Evans, Emmit Carpenter, and Casey Bednarski — tried out for the team this week. The group struggled on Friday, but had a better day Saturday and Sunday ended with Bednarski celebrating a win over Jones in a kicking competition.

Bednarski celebrated that win with a backflip, but his enthusiasm was not matched by Nagy. The head coach referenced Bill Gramatica tearing his ACL while celebrating a field goal in 2001 and that’s certainly not a twist the Bears need in their search to find a new kicker.