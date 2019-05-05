Mitchell Trubisky: Kicking competition a “fascinating spectacle”

May 5, 2019
During a visit with PFT last week, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky joked that he has been “working on my leg just in case” the team needs him to make a bid for the kicking job this offseason.

For now, the team is sticking with the eight players who have been taking part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Kicking drills aren’t usually the focal point of a team’s practice, but Trubisky said that the nature of the Bears’ competition and the memory of the way last season ended means that it is front and center this year.

“The whole thing behind them has become a fascinating spectacle right now,” Trubisky said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s even what I’m interested in now. We’re gonna be out at practice, and I’ll be keeping track of who’s making and who’s missing and who’s winning the competition.”

The aspiring Bears kickers went 2-of-8 on 43-yard field goals at the end of Friday’s practice. They were better on Saturday as 6-of-8 put it through the uprights from the spot where Cody Parkey missed at the end of January’s playoff loss to the Eagles.

  1. I mean it’s crazy for as good as the bears roster is the fact they neglected this position in offseason and didn’t bring in a real legit kicker has too leave you scratching ur head. Being that a missed make able prevented you from moving on in playoffs. These front offices really over think everything and very rarely use common sense

  4. I can promise you this will not end well, for the “winning” kicker or the Bears season. They’re actually seeing if the new kickers can hit it from the spot where Parker missed!?? That’s called obsession and looking backwards. Belichick would just put what happened in the rearview mirror, but these guys are making it a continual reminder of last season and will find it impossible to move on and put their total focus on the present and the next game. That’s pretty sad.

  6. Parkey was 9 of 12 on 40-50yd FGs for Bears in 2018, and 1 of 2 over 50yds. Not that great but plenty better than anyone Bears seem capable of finding on their own. And he was much better in Miami – maybe Bears should’ve given him longer instead of making him a fall guy.

    “…maybe Bears should’ve given him longer instead of making him a fall guy.”

    The Bears originally intended to keep Parkey but things went sour after he went on that tv interview.

