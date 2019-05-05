Mitchell Trubisky: Kicking competition a “fascinating spectacle”

Getty Images

During a visit with PFT last week, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky joked that he has been “working on my leg just in case” the team needs him to make a bid for the kicking job this offseason.

For now, the team is sticking with the eight players who have been taking part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Kicking drills aren’t usually the focal point of a team’s practice, but Trubisky said that the nature of the Bears’ competition and the memory of the way last season ended means that it is front and center this year.

“The whole thing behind them has become a fascinating spectacle right now,” Trubisky said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s even what I’m interested in now. We’re gonna be out at practice, and I’ll be keeping track of who’s making and who’s missing and who’s winning the competition.”

The aspiring Bears kickers went 2-of-8 on 43-yard field goals at the end of Friday’s practice. They were better on Saturday as 6-of-8 put it through the uprights from the spot where Cody Parkey missed at the end of January’s playoff loss to the Eagles.