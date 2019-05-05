Patriots rookie Damien Harris feels the Belichick-Saban connection

Getty Images

The Patriots chose former Alabama running back Damien Harris in the third round of the draft, and it didn’t take Harris long to feel the connection between his new coach and his old coach.

Harris said that as soon as he got on the phone with Bill Belichick after he was drafted, he immediately had flashbacks to Alabama coach Nick Saban. Belichick and Saban coached together for four years on the Browns and have remained close.

“The two-minute conversation I had with coach Belichick on the phone sounded very much like if I was on the phone with coach Saban,” Harris said, via Boston.com. “Everybody knows their relationship, everybody knows they’re very similar in their demeanors, their coaching styles. They’re both about business and winning.”

Harris had plenty of success playing for Saban, and he should fit well with Belichick as well.