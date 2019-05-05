Raiders want Hunter Renfrow to “do it all,” not just play in slot

Getty Images

As a quick receiver who is under six feet tall, Hunter Renfrow looks like the kind of player who makes his living playing out of the slot and that’s what he did in Clemson on the way to becoming a Raiders fifth-round pick this year.

The Raiders don’t want Renfrow limiting himself to just one role in their offense, however. Head coach Jon Gruden said that the rookie will need to be able to move around because they want to be able to line Antonio Brown up in a variety of ways and the other wideouts will need to be adaptable.

“The big thing for Hunter is he needs to understand we are going to move Antonio Brown around a lot and if we move Brown a lot, that means he’s got to be able to move around and do a lot of things,” Gruden said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Not just line up in the slot and be a slot every single down. He’s going to have to move to the right, to the left, inside, outside, go in motion — do it all. And that’s something we are going to have to find out as we move on.”

The additions of Brown, Renfrow, Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson and Ryan Grant this offseason give the Raiders an entirely new receiver group and undrafted rookie Keelan Doss could also figure into the group with a strong showing in the next few months. How all of those pieces fit together will be a puzzle for the Raiders to ponder heading into September.