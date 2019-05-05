Reggie White Jr. carries famous name, number in attempt to make Giants

Getty Images

Wide receiver Reggie White Jr. is quick to let people know that he’s not the son of that Reggie White.

His father did play defensive line in the NFL, but he did it for the Chargers and Patriots in the mid-90s and did not earn a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. White said “that’s the first question I get, everywhere I go” and that he feels like he lets people down when he lets them know the truth.

White played college football in New Jersey for Monmouth and the local product caught the eye of the Giants on his way to signing with them as an undrafted free agent. Upon arriving, he found out that he’d be answering questions about his number in addition to his father.

“I went to the equipment room to get measured for my helmet, I looked down at the sheet, saw ’13’ and was like, that’s Odell’s number,” White said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “I knew I was going to get that, too, and I’m just happy to have a jersey. It didn’t matter what number they gave me, if they wanted me to wear double zero, I’d wear double zero, I’m just blessed to be here. All credit goes to Odell, he’s a hell of a player, I’m just happy to be with the Giants and have a jersey.”

White added that he’s “just worried about playing my game and not worrying about trying to be anybody else,” and it seems unlikely that anyone’s expecting him to do what Beckham did for the Giants. No one with the team would mind if he could follow in the footsteps of former Monmouth wideouts Miles Austin and Chris Hogan to carve out a pro career, though.