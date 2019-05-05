Vikings sign seventh-rounder Kris Boyd

Getty Images

The Vikings now have 10 of their 12 draft picks under contract.

Seventh-round pick Kris Boyd became the latest rookie to sign with the team on Sunday. It’s a four-year deal for the former Texas Longhorn.

Boyd was a starter in Austin the last three seasons and was an All-Big 12 pick during his final college season. Boyd had 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception on his way to receiving that honor.

First-round center Garrett Bradbury and seventh-round long snapper Austin Cutting are the only unsigned members of Minnesota’s draft class. Cutting went to Air Force and is awaiting word on whether he’ll be able to pursue an NFL career while serving his two years of required service.