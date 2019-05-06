49ers sign LaRoy Reynolds, waive Ryan Delaire

Getty Images

The 49ers added an experienced linebacker to their 90-man roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to a one-year deal. They also officially announced the signing of running back Austin Walter after Walter broke the news over the weekend.

Reynolds appeared in every game for the Eagles last year and was credited with six special teams tackles. He’s also spent time with the Jaguars, Bears and Falcons since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and special teams work has been his calling card in each stop.

In addition to the two signings, the 49ers also announced that they have waived defensive end Ryan Delaire. He appeared in two games last season and 15 games with the Panthers between 2016 and 2017.