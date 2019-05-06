49ers waive Matthew Dayes

Getty Images

The 49ers claimed offensive lineman Willie Beavers off waivers from the Bears on Monday, so they needed a roster spot. The team waived running back Matthew Dayes to make room.

Dayes joined the 49ers last Oct. 9, signing to the team’s practice squad. The 49ers promoted him to the active roster Nov. 12.

Dayes appeared in seven games and made two tackles on special teams.

Dayes, 24, played all 16 games with the Browns in 2017, gaining 42 yards from scrimmage on nine touches.

Cleveland made him a seventh-round pick in 2017 out of North Carolina State, where he rushed for 1,166 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.