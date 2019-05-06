Bears acquire K Eddy Pineiro from Raiders

Getty Images

The Bears cut the number of kickers on their roster from four to two after last weekend’s rookie minicamp, but they aren’t done looking for the right man to handle the job in 2019.

PFT has confirmed that the Bears have acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro in a trade with the Raiders. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders will get a 2021 seventh-round pick in return as long as Pineiro is on Chicago’s active roster for at least five games.

If Pineiro does make the team, it will be his first chance to kick in a regular season game. He signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Florida last season and landed on injured reserve when the team made the cut to 53 players.

He was 3-of-3 on field goals and made the only extra point he tried in his lone preseason appearance.

Elliott Fry and Chris Blewitt are the other two kickers on the roster in Chicago.