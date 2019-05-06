Bears acquire K Eddy Pineiro from Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on May 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears cut the number of kickers on their roster from four to two after last weekend’s rookie minicamp, but they aren’t done looking for the right man to handle the job in 2019.

PFT has confirmed that the Bears have acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro in a trade with the Raiders. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders will get a 2021 seventh-round pick in return as long as Pineiro is on Chicago’s active roster for at least five games.

If Pineiro does make the team, it will be his first chance to kick in a regular season game. He signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Florida last season and landed on injured reserve when the team made the cut to 53 players.

He was 3-of-3 on field goals and made the only extra point he tried in his lone preseason appearance.

Elliott Fry and Chris Blewitt are the other two kickers on the roster in Chicago.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Bears acquire K Eddy Pineiro from Raiders

  1. They would have been better off keeping Parkey and bringing in competition (especially considering that they’re paying Parkey anyway).

    This unorthodox approach is just inviting scrutiny that will ultimately make the job more difficult for whomever gets it.

  2. I remember 2 years ago when Kicker Harrison Buckter was sitting on Carolina’s practice squad for anyone to pick up, and the Chiefs scooped the league and picked him up.

  4. Has Pace traded all their picks from the 2020 draft? On to the 2021 draft picks. Desperation is always ugly. I would hate to be the new GM that comes in 2020 to find the cupboards bare.

  5. hailtothenamechange says:
    May 6, 2019 at 4:52 pm
    They would have been better off keeping Parkey and bringing in competition (especially considering that they’re paying Parkey anyway).

    This unorthodox approach is just inviting scrutiny that will ultimately make the job more difficult for whomever gets it.
    ———————————
    There was NO way they were going to keep Parkey. It had gotten to the point of no return

  6. Parkey became the scapegoat, period! Didn’t matter the ball got tipped at the line or that Nagy’s innovative offense did nothing, it was the kickers fault. Enjoy your trip back to the basement in the north.

  9. They were well aware of Parkeys problems during the season….wish they had brought someone in during season….the worst case scenario was exactly what is was….game on the line & it was up to Parkey…..

  10. No pressure dude…. Ha, kidding any kicker that gets the job will be under a microscope…

  11. Knowledgable Bears fan think Nagy is terrific coach and that Pace is an idiot GM. He screwed up the Robbie Gould thing and Parkey last year. Here he is bungling it again. What kind of a clown brings in 8 kickers then immediately trades for another.

  12. Pretty much called this. Eddy is a helluva kicker and the Bears had to ensure they’d get him because someone was going to claim him after final cut downs. People calling this a bad move have no idea. Eddy hardly misses and has a strong leg,

  13. The Bears are just adding gasoline to the fire.When they signed parkey there should of been some competition.Instead they gave him a huge salary and comfort.The thing about Pace that bothers me is he always one step behind instead of one step ahead.For example why didnt we draft a safety because Ha Ha is gone after year or draft quality corners to add depth again one step behind not one step ahead.Now we have a problem with the kicker position and if watched the last few playoff games and Superbowl you need a good kicker.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!