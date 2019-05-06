Bears cut Adarius Pickett, Lawrence Marshall

Getty Images

The Bears not only waived two kickers, but defensive back Adarius Pickett and defensive end Lawrence Marshall also got bad news Sunday.

Pickett and Marshall, like kicker John Baron II, didn’t last long in Chicago. The three signed with the Bears last week as undrafted free agents. Kicker Redford Jones, who also was waived Sunday, joined the team Jan. 28.

The Bears filled two of the roster spots with undrafted free agents who tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doles and defensive end Jalen Dalton have joined the 90-man roster, the Bears announced.

Doles started at right guard for Northwestern the past three seasons.

Dalton appeared in 37 games the past four years at North Carolina, making 92 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15 tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He made a career-high 3.5 sacks in seven games.