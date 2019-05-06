Buccaneers signing Kerwynn Williams

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has brought in a running back from his previous team for the second time this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs are signing former Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams. They signed Williams’ former Arizona teammate Andre Ellington earlier this offseason.

Williams played for the Cardinals from 2014-2017 and Arians was the head coach of the team for that entire run. Williams was out of the league last year after being released by the Chiefs in September. He signed a futures deal with the Lions in January, but was dropped from their roster last week.

Williams ran 218 times for 971 yards and four touchdowns in 37 career games with Arizona.