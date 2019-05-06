Cam Newton: Shoulder’s feeling great, still no timetable to start throwing

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton provided an update on his right shoulder’s recovery from arthroscopic surgery and said that he feels positive about where things are right now.

Newton has not gotten the green light to resume throwing and hopes to get it before training camp, but isn’t sure when that clearance is going to come. He is sure that he’s feeling much better than he was when the Panthers shut him down for the final two weeks of the 2018 season.

“I’m feeling great now,” Newton said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I feel like I do have full strength right now. But me telling the doctor, that is different than, you know, whatever the clearance process may be.”

Newton said he’s working with the training staff to come up with a plan for his eventual return to practice and a protocol for avoiding setbacks that involves “staying on top of the signs before things kind of roll off the hinges.” That would be in the best interest of all involved in Carolina, but Newton’s recent history of shoulder issues will make the situation one to continue to watch.