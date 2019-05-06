Case Keenum: My job is to help this team win

Getty Images

Case Keenum was the starting quarterback in Minnesota. Until he wasn’t.

He was the starting quarterback in Denver, too. Until he wasn’t.

Now, Keenum is the starting quarterback in Washington. Until he isn’t.

Washington traded for Keenum on March 7, expecting Keenum to compete with Colt McCoy for the starting job. But McCoy, recovering from a third surgery on the ankle he broke last season, is not expected back for at least two months.

And Washington since has added rookie Dwayne Haskins to the quarterbacks room, using a first-round pick on the Ohio State signal caller.

So where does that leave Keenum?

“I think first of all my job is to help this team win no matter what,” Keenum said Monday, via Les Carpenter of the Washington Post. “That’s being ready to play; that’s being ready to put our offense specifically in the best position to move the ball, get first downs and get touchdowns — score points. That’s my job. That’s what I’m here to do.

“Along with that process different things you learn, you might mention something [to Haskins]. But we’ve got a lot of great coaches in that quarterback room, so I don’t need to be a coach in that sense, but I learned more just by watching players around me. First and foremost my job is to get ready to play and be ready when they need me.”

It was the first interview for Keenum with the Washington media since he was traded from Denver. He lasted only one season with the Broncos, who signed him as a free agent a year ago.

“I’ve been around long enough to know I’m not surprised anymore by just about anything,” he said.

Keenum, 31, is with his fifth team in six seasons and likely not long for Washington. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday he expects McCoy back for training camp and wants three quarterbacks to compete for the job.

Eventually, that job will belong to Haskins.

“This is no new game to me,” Keenum said, laughing.